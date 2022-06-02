Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

Photronics stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 69,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.94. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $253,896. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

