Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN stock opened at $131.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.