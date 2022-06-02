Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,106,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $17,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after acquiring an additional 67,147 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 430.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

