Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned 56.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70.

