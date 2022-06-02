Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Invests $66,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

