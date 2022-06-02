Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.38. 6,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

