Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

