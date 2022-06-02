Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,721,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.37.

HUBS stock opened at $346.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

