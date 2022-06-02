Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PME opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 million, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

