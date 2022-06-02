Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

