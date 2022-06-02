Piper Sandler Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $646.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,841 shares in the company, valued at $899,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 264,040 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 5.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 49.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

