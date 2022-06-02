Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $121.77 million and $224,678.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00298227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00071980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00067979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,602,801 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.