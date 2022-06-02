Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,330,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 13,940,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

PBI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,310. The stock has a market cap of $853.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth $899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 300,206 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

