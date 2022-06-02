Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXLW. StockNews.com started coverage on Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pixelworks by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $32,000. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

