PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 4.8%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 24,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 526,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $62,181.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 161,900 shares of company stock worth $788,639.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

