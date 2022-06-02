Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 17,199 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $18,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

