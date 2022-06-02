Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 175,415 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Yelp worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,653,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $56,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,710. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

