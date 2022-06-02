Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 121,989 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
