Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 121,989 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.