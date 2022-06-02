Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 962,392 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 597.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of CI Financial worth $23,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 149,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

NYSE CIXX opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

