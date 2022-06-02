Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.85 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 129,257 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

FCX stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

