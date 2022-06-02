Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 233.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.14% of Xencor worth $26,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XNCR opened at $21.79 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,173 shares of company stock valued at $149,826. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

