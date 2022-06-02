Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 202,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 526,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $499.19 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.26 and a 200 day moving average of $465.14.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

