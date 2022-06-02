Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $107.25 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.19 and a 12 month high of $147.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

