Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock worth $2,055,138 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

NYSE ACI opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

