Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 191.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AGCO by 111.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

