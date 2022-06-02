Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,224 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $430.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $454.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $402.05 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.