Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 483 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $327.97 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.37.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

