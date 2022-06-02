Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 17.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brunswick by 1.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

BC opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

