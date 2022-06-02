PolkaCover 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 933.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14,458.21 or 0.48204355 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00439288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,350.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

