Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Hits $4.67 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $335,633.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,601.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00424559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

