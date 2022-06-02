Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Portage Biotech.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTG shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portage Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

Shares of PRTG stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 30.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Portage Biotech by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

