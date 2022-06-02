Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 26.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $217.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTMN. TheStreet downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

