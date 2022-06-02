Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

