Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $125,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,193.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $24,812.40.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96.

POSH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POSH. Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $16,549,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

