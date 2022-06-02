PPL (NYSE:PPL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

