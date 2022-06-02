PPL (NYSE:PPL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.
NYSE:PPL opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 19.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.
About PPL (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
