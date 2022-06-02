Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.37. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 518,852 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,710.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 378,175 shares of company stock worth $126,796 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

