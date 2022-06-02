Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Laurent Chardonnet Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) CFO Laurent Chardonnet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

