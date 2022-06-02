Prescott General Partners LLC Decreases Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Prescott General Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. Global Industrial comprises about 1.8% of Prescott General Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Prescott General Partners LLC owned about 3.39% of Global Industrial worth $52,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Global Industrial by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

GIC traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 56.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

