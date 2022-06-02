Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 50,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

