PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PRG opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. PROG has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $56.41.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.