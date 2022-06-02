PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Short Interest Update

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PRG opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45. PROG has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $56.41.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PROG will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PROG during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

