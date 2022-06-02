ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $15.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.55.

Several brokerages have commented on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ProPetro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.