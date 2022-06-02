PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP reduced its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.89% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 155,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTIC stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

