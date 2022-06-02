ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,447,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 29,060,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

