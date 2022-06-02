Prosper (PROS) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000688 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $933,711.10 and approximately $995,956.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prosper has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00024462 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001344 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

