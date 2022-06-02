Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Up 5.7%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. 20,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,956,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780,668 shares in the last quarter. Tao Pro LLC purchased a new position in Proterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,704,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 219,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Proterra by 560.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 26.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

