Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. Makes New $34.51 Million Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 629,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,507,000. nCino makes up about 1.0% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.65% of nCino at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in nCino by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,238. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 0.92. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

