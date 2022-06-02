PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.41

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 6623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,338.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

