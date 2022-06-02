PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $28.31. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 1,013 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.68% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $34,951.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,305.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock worth $478,677 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,515,000. State Street Corp grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after acquiring an additional 382,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.