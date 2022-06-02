Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. Research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

