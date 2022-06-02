Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.52.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.95.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,209,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,322,000 after purchasing an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,832,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,708,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

